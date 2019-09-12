Former Cincinnati Bengals DB shot, killed at grandmother’s home in California

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - A former defensive back for the Cincinnati Bengals was shot and killed Wednesday at his grandmother's hous in Richmond, California, according to multiple reports.
Terrell Roberts, who played college football at Oregon State University, played for the Bengals in 2003 and 2004.
During his career with the Bengals, Roberts played in 23 games. He had 29 combined tackles, one interception and one forced fumble.
Roberts also returned seven kicks and averaged 18.3 yards per return.
While at Oregon State, Roberts had a punt return for a touchdown and five interceptions.
