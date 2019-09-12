Lebanon school district warns parents about strange phone calls

LEBANON, Ohio (FOX19) - Lebanon City Schools put out a warning about strange phone calls that involve a man asking for students’ home addresses.
The district made a Facebook post about the calls on Wednesday.
Administrators say the calls are coming from an Oxford area phone number.
Parents of Lebanon students have reported that after they pick up the phone, a man on the other line claims that a “safety kit” is going to be delivered to their home.
The man, school leaders say, then tells them that he needs to confirm their address so the kit will be sent to the right location.
The district superintendent said he does not know how many parents have gotten the calls, but at least two parents reported it to them.
Lebanon police have launched an investigation.
