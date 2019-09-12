Ohio medical board: No medical marijuana for people living with anxiety, autism

COLUMBUS, Ohio (FOX19) - The State Medical Board of Ohio on Wednesday voted to reject petitions for anxiety disorder and autism spectrum disorder to qualify as conditions able receive medical marijuana in Ohio.
The vote indicates anxiety and autism will not be added to Ohio’s Medical Marijuana Control Program, a program where patients with eligible conditions register to receive medical marijuana for treatment purposes after obtaining a prescription from a physician.
The board said it may review the decision at a later date “if additional studies or evidence are brought forth in the petition process,” according to a post on the board’s website.
Petitions could be reviewed again between Nov. 1 and Dec. 31. Per a separate vote by the board today, next year’s window for petition applications is set for Nov. 1, 2020 through Dec. 31, 2020.
Among the 21 qualifying conditions included in OMMCP are epilepsy, AIDS, post-traumatic stress disorder, Tourette’s syndrome and chronic pain.
Copyright 2019 WXIX. All rights reserved.