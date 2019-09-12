Oktoberfest Zinzinnati is expanding ‘World’s Largest Chicken Dance’

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - The ‘World’s Largest Chicken Dance’ is expanding to all nine stages throughout Oktoberfest Zinzinnati.
Hundreds of thousands of chicken dancers come to Oktoberfest to enjoy the dance led by local, national and global celebrities, Oktoberfest Zinzinnati officials say.
- 2014: Nick & Drew Lachey
- 2015: Ken Anderson
- 2016: FC Cincinnati
- 2017: Andy Dalton & A.J. Green
- 2018: Thane Maynard
“Expanding the Oktoberfest Zinzinnati ‘World’s Largest Chicken Dance’ to nine stages is a new and fun way to certify that Zinzinnati is home to the World’s Largest Chicken Dance- and to show our nation that Zinzinnati is America’s Oktoberfest," event manager Lori Salzarulo said. “Essentially, the 2019 Oktoberfest Zinzinnati grand marshal is you.”
The Chicken Dance will happen at 5 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 21.
The annual celebration of German food, beer and music has grown to be America’s largest Oktoberfest celebration, officials say.
Oktoberfest Zinzinnati happens Friday and Saturday 11 a.m. - 11 p.m. and Sunday 11 a.m. - 9 p.m. on Second and Third streets, between Walnut and Elm streets in downtown Cincinnati.
