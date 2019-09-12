Report: Hamilton Co Commissioner Todd Portune expected to announce retirement

CINCINNATI, Ohio (FOX19) - Longtime Hamilton County Commissioner Todd Portune is expected to announce his retirement Thursday, our news partner at the Cincinnati Enquirer reports.
He is expected to say he will not run for re-election next year, they are reporting, citing unnamed sources.
Portune will make a "Major Announcement” at 12:30 p.m. Thursday before the regular Hamilton County Commission meeting, according to a news release from the county administration.
He will speak in the sixth floor lobby of the county administration building at 138 E. Court St., the release states.
Hamilton County Democratic Party Chairman Tim Burke tells FOX19 NOW he will be there for Portune’s announcement but has no details at this point what he will say.
Portune has been battling cancer, is partially paralyzed and lost his leg to amputation.
The Democrat has served on the Hamilton County Board of Commissioners nearly 20 years.
He was first elected in fall 2000 and won re-election in 2004, 2008, 2012 and 2016.
Portune also is a former Cincinnati City Councilman.
He was appointed to fill a council vacancy in 1993 and went on to win elections in 1993, 1995, 1997 and 1999.
