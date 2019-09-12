A return to feeling like the mid-90’s on your Thursday

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - If you didn’t look at the calendar you would think it’s early August, not mid-September.
Temperatures will remain above average over the next week.
We are starting this morning with some patchy fog and temperatures in the upper 60s.
This afternoon, we will return to near 90 degrees and again Friday.
We stand the chance for very little rain chances over the next several days, but I will throw in a slight chance late tonight and then another chance for a spotty storm late Friday evening.
The weekend remains dry with highs in the mid 80s Saturday and then upper 80s on Sunday.
Copyright 2019 WXIX. All rights reserved.