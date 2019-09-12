Summer Heat, Another Tropical Complication then Cooler

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Based on preliminary data the high today was 93° and the heat index reached 96°. Summer heat will continue tomorrow with a forecast high temperature of 94° and the heat index again moving into the upper 90s.
Saturday will bring a day of relief from the 90s. The high will be in the middle 80s and the humidity will be a bit lower. Sunday will have a comfortable start then the heat is back on as the afternoon reaches 90°.
The tropical complication is a disturbance over the Bahamas. It is not yet a tropical depression but models indicate it will strengthen quite a bit and we will monitor it. Early indications are that the disturbance will follow the East Coast and a “tropical traffic jam” will slow changes here.
Autumn begins before dawn Monday September 23rd and cooler weather will arrive for Fall’s debut.
