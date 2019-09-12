10-year-old struck by car in Northside

NORTHSIDE, Ohio (FOX19) - A 10-year-old was struck by a car in Northside Thursday morning, Cincinnati police said.
The youngster was hit near the intersection of Virginia Avenue and Kirby Avenue just before 7 a.m., they said.
“Preliminary info indicates the child’s injuries are non-life threatening,” Lt. Steve Saunders wrote in an update to media.
FOX19 NOW has a crew at the scene and will continue to update this breaking story on air and all our digital platforms.
Copyright 2019 WXIX. All rights reserved.