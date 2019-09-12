10-year-old struck by car in Northside

A 10-year-old child hit by a vehicle in Northside Thursday morning is expected to recover, Cincinnati police say. (Source: Mike Woeste)
By Jennifer Edwards Baker | September 12, 2019 at 7:38 AM EDT - Updated September 12 at 7:44 AM

NORTHSIDE, Ohio (FOX19) - A 10-year-old was struck by a car in Northside Thursday morning, Cincinnati police said.

The youngster was hit near the intersection of Virginia Avenue and Kirby Avenue just before 7 a.m., they said.

“Preliminary info indicates the child’s injuries are non-life threatening,” Lt. Steve Saunders wrote in an update to media.

