A brief break from the heat

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - A few thunderstorms will move through the region late this afternoon and into the evening. However, the storms will be few and far between but could contain lightning. Be aware if heading out for Friday night football games or other fun outings! The low tonight is 64. Once the cold front passes later this evening, it will usher in cooler and drier air just in time for the weekend!
Saturday will be dry with plenty of sunshine. High 82. While the temperature will warm Sunday, it will be pleasant with low humidity, lots of sunshine and a high of 89. There is a chance for an isolated storm Monday with otherwise quiet weather for a while.
Copyright 2019 WXIX. All rights reserved.