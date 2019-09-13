CINCINNATI (FOX19) -A cold front will work through the region late-day Friday with a few scattered thunderstorms.
This front will bring some temporary relief in the form of slightly cooler tenperatures for Saturday before more heat builds into next week.
Expect a sunny start to your Friday, but afternoon clouds and the chance of a thunderstorm. High temps will push into the low 90s.
Saturday will be slightly cooler but less humid with high temps in the mid 80s. This cool-down won’t last long however.
The heat returns Sunday with highs in the upper 80s to 90 degrees.
The upcoming week looks primarily dry and hot with temps near 90 degrees each day and just a chance of rain next Thursday.
