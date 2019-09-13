Cincinnati police looking for missing man from Bond Hill

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Cincinnati police need your help to locate a missing man.
They say Robert Miller, 79, lives in Bond Hill.
He was last seen at his doctor’s office in Kenwood around noon on Sept. 12.
Miller was driving a black 2012 Ford Fusion with Ohio license plate GIL4280.
The front bumper of the car is damaged.
Miller is described as 5-foot-7, weighing 170 pounds, with gray hair and gray eyes.
If you’ve seen Miller or know where he is, contact Detective Ward at (513) 569-8600 or call CrimeStoppers at (513) 352-3040.
