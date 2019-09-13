Cincinnati street renaming for sergeant who died unexpectedly

EAST PRICE HILL, Ohio (FOX19) - An East Price Hill street will be renamed Friday to celebrate the life and lasting legacy of a Cincinnati police sergeant and family man whose life was cut short.
City and police leaders are expected to gather at Considine Avenue and Warsaw Avenue at 10 a.m. to honor Sgt. Eric Sierra and his lifelong commitment to District 3 and Price Hill, according to a news release.
The street corner now will be known as Sgt. Eric Sierra Way. It is across the street from the old District 3 police station, which is now where Cincinnati Police Department’s Special Services Section is located.
Sgt. Sierra, 39, died at home Nov. 8, 2014, after collapsing while alone with his twin first-grade sons, Nick and Nate. At the time of his death, the police union leader and other police officials attributed the cause to a brain aneurysm.
In addition to twins, Sgt. Sierra also left behind a daughter, Megan, and wife, Lisa.
He served in the police department 14 years. He has been widely praised by police officials, his fellow officers and was highly appreciated by residents whose neighborhoods he worked hard to keep safe.
In less than 15 years, he received 17 letters of appreciation and/or commendation; including three from police chiefs and one from a bureau commander for arrests, according to the Greater Cincinnati Police Museum.
Sgt. Sierra was born Jan. 4, 1975, to Phillip and Denise Sierra. He attended school in Harrison, Ohio, before transferring to and graduating from Providence High School in Charlotte, North Carolina, in 1993.
From 1993 to 1996, he attended the University of Cincinnati, Raymond Walters Branch, majoring in business administration with a minor in sales marketing.
Beginning in 1996, Sgt. Sierra worked as a sales representative for Bill Woeste Chevrolet in its sales and service departments, The Paperworks, Lee Brown Auto Center, and Trader Publishing.
He joined Cincinnati police just days after his 25th birthday in 2000.
On June 16 of that year, he took the oath of office and his uncle, retired Sgt. Mark Hasenohr, pinned Badge #657 on his chest.
As an officer, Sgt. Sierra was first assigned to District 1 and transferred to District 5 on July 8, 2001.
He was assigned to the District 5 Violent Crimes Squad on December 23, 2003 and transferred to the Vice Enforcement Unit March 13, 2005.
On July 29, 2007, he was promoted to sergeant and moved to District 3. Sergeant Sierra took charge of the District 3 Violent Crimes Squad on March 23, 2008.
Four years after that he commanded the District 3 Neighborhood Liaison Unit.
Several citizens and supervisors have praised him for his work in neighborhoods, including Northside, East Price Hill, and West Price Hill; including one for his involvement in more than 100 arrests in Price Hill.
He was awarded an Exemplary Conduct Award in 2013.
Later that year, he was awarded a Safe Driving Award for having had no auto accidents in his career.
