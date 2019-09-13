FOX19 NOW Morning News Road Trip: Downtown Lebanon

LEBANON, Ohio (FOX19) - The FOX19 Morning News Road Trip is here, and we’re live Friday in historic downtown Lebanon!
We’re dropping by all your favorite places and showing off some of the latest additions in this picturesque Warren County city.
We checked out the newly renovated Black Horse Tavern and newly-built New-Orleans-inspired veranda at The Golden Lamb Restaurant & Hotel, dropped by to chat with The Jam & Jelly Lady and viewed the latest artifacts and collections on display at Harmon Museum & Art Gallery
We’re featuring some football next on the Morning Xtra and headed over to Lebanon School for a 9 a.m. pep rally ahead of Friday night’s big game.
Copyright 2019 WXIX. All rights reserved.