Police: Woman charged in death of a toddler in NKY

DAYTON, Ky. (FOX19) - Police in Dayton, Ky. say a woman was charged in connection with the August death of a 17-month-old boy.
Rescue crews responded to the 400 block of 5th Avenue on Aug. 16 for a report of a child not breathing.
Sean Buttery Jr. was transported to Cincinnati Children’s Hospital where he was declared hours later.
Police say they’ve been investigating the toddler’s death for several weeks.
They announced Friday that Stacey Schuchart was charged with manslaughter 1st degree.
We are working to find out what her relationship was to the toddler.
Schuchart is being held on a $1 million bond at the Campbell County Jail.
She will be court on Monday.
