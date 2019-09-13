Police respond to reports of 3 shot at Villages of Roll Hill

VILLAGES OF ROLL HILL, Ohio (FOX19) - Cincinnati police are investigating reports three people were shot in the Village of Roll Hill Friday morning.
Two shooting victims were found in the area of 1990 Westwood Northern Boulevard about 9:45 a.m., and a third went by private vehicle to Good Samaritan Hospital, initial emergency dispatches indicate.
The victim at Good Sam was transferred to University of Cincinnati Medical Center.
Their conditions were not immediately available.
“District 3 officers are on scene in area of 1990 Westwood Northern investigating a shooting,” reads a police alert to media.
