Will Skylar Richardson avoid jail time?

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Skylar Richardson will be sentenced Friday afternoon after being found guilty of abuse of a corpse.
She was found not guilty on the more serious charges of aggravated murder, involuntary manslaughter, and child endangering.
Richardson, now 20, had her bond revoked and spent Thursday night in jail.
She could spend several months behind bars, or get probation. However, her attorneys said Thursday that they don’t expect her to get the maximum sentence of 12 months.
“She’s already gone through two years of misery,” they said.
The former Carlisle High School cheerleader was accused of killing her newborn in May 2017 and burying the remains in her family’s backyard.
Richardson, who hasn’t showed much emotion during the trial, cried when the not guilty verdicts were read.
She appeared relieved that the only charge she was convicted on was abuse of a corpse.
The jury, which included seven women and five men, took only four hours for them to reach the verdict.
Richardson’s attorney, Charlie Rittgers, said he expected this outcome and an early verdict indicated it was in their favor.
“I truly believed in the case. Skylar is innocent,” he said. “In my heart of hearts, I believe Skylar had a stillborn baby.”
Warren County Prosecutor David Fornshell said he felt Richardson got a fair trial and believes no medical cause of death contributed to the verdict.
“While we haven’t had the opportunity to speak to the jury my thought is in all likelihood they’re members on that jury who believe Brooke Richardson killed her child. But there were other people who believed we didn’t have evidence beyond a reasonable doubt,” he said.
Richardson can expect to have her criminal record expunged three years after her probation ends.
