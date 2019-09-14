A bit warmer Sunday

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - High pressure and a dry air mass will push east through Sunday.
A weak cold front will drop into the area Sunday night into early Monday with the chance of an isolated shower.
Otherwise, dry conditions will persist through much of the upcoming week.
Expect high temps Sunday in the mid- to upper-80s under sunny to partly cloudy skies.
That weak cool front will drift southeast through the region overnight into early Monday with an isolated shower possible.
Sunshine remains in the forecast through the week with afternoon high temps in the mid- to upper-80s into the upcoming weekend.
