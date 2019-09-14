Family of shooting victim pleads for the violence to stop

ROSELAWN, Ohio (FOX19) - A vigil was held in Roselawn Friday night by the family of a man who was murdered last month.
Kacey Jones, 28, was gunned down on Aug. 27 in Roselawn Park.
“My son was a really, really good kid. He was a very helpful guy. He was family first,” Kenneth Jones Sr., said.
Kacey’s father keeps having a dream that never comes true.
“I want to wake up from this nightmare. And I think when I look out the window he is going to pull up. You know in his truck, or, he, ah, is not going to show up anymore,” Jones Sr., said.
Kacey’s father says police have some leads about who killed him.
“They have leads and they are following up on them and this guy should be apprehended soon," Jones Sr., said.
“If it wasn’t for the senseless use of a gun my brother would still be here," Kenneth Jones Jr., said. “His fiancee will never get to walk down the aisle together. We don’t get to grow old together. I have to grow old on my own. Me and my brother just buried our mother. I got one parent left. It’s just me and him."
This is what Kacey’s father has to say to the person who killed his son.
“It’s a shame that you have to take from others to build yourself. You should never use a gun to rob or steal. a gun is for protection,” Jones Sr., said.
If you have any information about this case, you’re asked to call CrimeStoppers at (513) 352-3040.
Your information can be kept private and you could also get a cash reward.
