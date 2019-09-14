Middletown man with dementia missing

John Brill, 77, was last seen in Middletown on Sept. 12. (Source: Monroe Police Department)
September 13, 2019 at 9:40 PM EDT - Updated September 13 at 9:40 PM

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Police are looking for a missing man with dementia.

John Brill, 77, was last seen at his home on Dazey Drive in Middletown on Sept. 12.

Police say he left there at 6 a.m. and never returned.

Brill is described as 5-foot-11, 218 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes. He uses an oxygen tank.

John Brill was last seen driving a minivan similar to this one when he was last seen at his home in Middletown on Sept. 12
Police say he was driving a maroon 2007 Chrysler Town & Country minivan with Ohio plate GIV3607.

If you have any information about Brill’s whereabouts, call the Ohio Attorney General Missing Persons Unit at 1-866-693-9171 or the Monroe Police Department at (513) 539-9234.

