Middletown man with dementia missing

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Police are looking for a missing man with dementia.
John Brill, 77, was last seen at his home on Dazey Drive in Middletown on Sept. 12.
Police say he left there at 6 a.m. and never returned.
Brill is described as 5-foot-11, 218 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes. He uses an oxygen tank.
Police say he was driving a maroon 2007 Chrysler Town & Country minivan with Ohio plate GIV3607.
If you have any information about Brill’s whereabouts, call the Ohio Attorney General Missing Persons Unit at 1-866-693-9171 or the Monroe Police Department at (513) 539-9234.
