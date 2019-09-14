Nearly 1500 people walk to help end Alzheimer’s disease

CINCINNATI (FOX19) -Nearly 1500 people from Butler, Warren and Clinton counties participated in a walk to help end Alzheimer’s disease Saturday morning at Voice of America Park.
Paula Kollstedt, the Executive Director of the Alzheimer’s Association, lost her husband from the disease.
"It's not only a loss of memory, it's a loss of every function, the ability to speak, walk, talk, and ultimately it takes life itself," said Kollstedt.
Before the walk, participants were asked to pick out a Promise Garden Flower. Each color of the flower represents a different connection to the disease.
- Blue represents someone with Alzheimer’s or dementia.
- Purple is for someone who has lost a loved one due to the disease.
- Yellow represents someone who is supporting or caring for someone with Alzheimer’s.
- Orange is for everyone who supports the cause and vision of a world without the disease.
Participant Julie Abrams lost her mom, Nita to Alzheimer’s after a hard battle.
"I believe that it means there is a survivor and I hope it is in my lifetime,” said Abrams. “I think all these people believe that too.”
All the money raised went to the Alzheimer’s Association.
The Alzheimer’s Association hopes to raise $230, 000 by the end of the year.
