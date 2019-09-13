The weekend looks great in the Tri-State; the tropics are active

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Friday marked our 30th day with temperatures at or above 90. The official high was 94 and the record is 98. The weekend will be cooler and much more comfortable with low humidity too. The low tonight is 64 with clearing skies.
Saturday will be dry with plenty of sunshine. High 82. While the temperature will warm Sunday, it will be pleasant with low humidity, lots of sunshine and a high of 89. There is a chance for an isolated storm Monday with otherwise quiet weather for a while.
Tropical Depression Nine is likely to be named Tropical Storm Humberto Saturday. The storm will move east toward Florida before making a sharp turn east limiting the impact on the east coast. It is forecast to become a category 1 hurricane by Monday. However, it will be out to sea at that time.
