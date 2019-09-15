Man who was formerly incarcerated, homeless giving back to NKY kids

ERLANGER, Ky. (FOX19) - A man who was previously incarcerated and experienced homelessness is taking the time to help kids in need in the Erlanger community forget their troubles at a bowling event Saturday.
John Adams, also known as “The Joker" from his trademark face tattoos, has gone from spending time in prison to being homeless in his past. But now he’s a father helping children.
Having grown up in Oklahoma, he said he was out on his own at 18. He said he struggled with drug addiction and later spent more than seven years in prison. He has since moved to the Cincinnati area and is taking college classes to help him reach his goal of working with children for a living.
Now, he’s collaborating with Maslow’s Army in their Savory Sunday series, where the nonprofit takes a group of children who are in foster care or experiencing homelessness to various businesses and provides them an afternoon of fun — free of charge — every other week.
“Everyone is always going to judge me. Everyone is going to look at me some kind of way,” Adams said. “If you’ve seen me on the news and now you see what I do, you will know I’m an alright person.”
Maslow’s Army and Adams, who was himself in foster care at age 11, brought a group of 12 kids to go bowling at Super Bowl in Erlanger. He believes it helps them forget about some of their struggles and just have fun.
Brian Garry of Maslow said events like these are important for this group of kids.
“Most of the kids here today don’t have permanent housing,” Garry said. "They may have a bed tonight but they don’t know what tomorrow brings.”
Adams said at the end of the day, he just wants to help these kids experiencing these challenges have a memorable and positive day.
“I [am] able to touch a kid and hopefully to bring them up because of the way I look because of because of the way I grew up and how I lived," he said. "I want to lift them up to do something positive as well.”
