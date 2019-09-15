Officials: Woman killed by tree in Hocking Hills, tree did not fall naturally

HOCKING HILLS, Ohio (FOX19) - A Chillicothe woman was killed by tree in Hocking Hills on Labor Day and the Ohio Department of Natural Resources is saying it was not a natural accident.
Victoria Schafer, a 44-year-old photographer, took a trip to Hocking Hills State Park with some high school students for their senior photos.
Schafer was near a cave when part of the tree, located on top of the cave, fell on her leading to her death.
The Ohio Department of Natural Resources is saying the tree did not fall naturally.
ODHR is saying a group of people on top of the cave may have been responsible. They would not say how it fell nor if the tree was already cut.
Schafer's husband wrote a message on Facebook saying:
"I want to thank everyone for all of the words of love and support in this trying time. Victoria was truly one of a kind. She was taking photographs at Hocking Hills when this terrible incident happened. She died doing what she loved to do."
FOX 19 did reach out to the family and they declined an interview.
Southern Ohio Crime Stoppers is planning to make an announcement related to Schafer’s death at 10:30 a.m. Monday in Chillicothe.
