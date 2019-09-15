Police: NKY man arrested after making threats to set fire to local organization

INDEPENDENCE, Ky. (FOX19) - A man has been arrested Sunday on multiple charges after authorities received reports that he threatened to set fire to a local organization, according to Kenton County police.
Police say they arrested Daniel Kibler on charges of possession of a destructive device or booby trap device, terroristic threatening and eight counts of wanton endangerment after searching his home in Independence, Kentucky.
Authorities say that Kibler had made threats to set fire to “an organization located in the Greater Cincinnati area.” Police then executed a search warrant of Kibler’s home in the 4900 block of Open Meadow Drive on Sunday, where at least one illegal device was uncovered.
Police have not disclosed which organization they say may have been affected.
The case remains under investigation by the Kenton County Police Department.
