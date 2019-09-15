Slim chance of a shower

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - A weak cold front will push through the region tonight and Monday, leading to the possibility of an isolated shower.
High pressure will then build back into the area through the rest of the week with more dry weather and above normal temperatures.
Expect partly cloudy skies Monday with the chance of an isolated shower. High temps will wander into the upper-80s.
Tuesday will be slightly cooler in the mid-80s under sunny skies.
Temps will slowly climb back into the upper-80s for the rest of the week.
Our next real chance of rain appears to arrive next Sunday. Until then, keep the garden hose handy.
