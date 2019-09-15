Softball tournament at West High honors Gabby Rodriguez

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - The community on Saturday held a softball tournament in honor of a Western Hills University High School student who was killed in a hit-and-run last year.
Gabby Rodriguez, 15, was struck and killed by a vehicle while walking to her bus stop on Harrison Avenue in Western Hills on Sept. 10, 2018.
The goal of the tournament, which was held at Western Hills University High School, was to raise funds for the Gabby Rodriguez Foundation, which will include a scholarship in Gabby’s name and creating a foundation that focuses on pedestrian safety.
Gabby’s mother Shawna Rodriguez said she is happy to see some improvements near the crosswalks and roadways for students at Western Hills High School, but she said more work needs to be done, especially in the area where her daughter was struck and killed.
Rodriguez said Harrison and Glenway avenues are especially dangerous because pedestrians must cross four lanes of traffic to get across the street.
Gabby would have turned 17 next month.
Rodriguez said her wish now is that the driver who is responsible for Gabby’s death is arrested.
“Instead of celebrating her birthday, now we have to celebrate her death just to honor her so people don’t forget," she said. “Karma really is out there, and this person’s been able to have a year of life that my daughter didn’t have.”
Copyright 2019 WXIX. All rights reserved.