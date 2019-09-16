Angela Wagner goes to court Monday

WAVERLY, Ohio (FOX19) - One of the suspects in the Rhoden family massacre is set to appear in court Monday.
Angela Wagner is due in Pike County Common Pleas Court for a motion hearing at 1:30 p.m.
Judge Randy Deering is not expected to rule Monday on dozens of motions that have been filed, including 49 alone from Wagner’s attorney such as one that says the death penalty is unconstitutional.
He is expected to take the matters under advisement and issue an opinion later.
Wagner, her husband, George “Billy” Wagner III, and their sons, Edward “Jake” Wagner and George Wagner IV, are all charged with aggravated murder in planning and killing the Rhoden family on April 22, 2016.
The victims are Christopher Rhoden, 40; his older brother, Kenneth Rhoden, 44; his cousin, Gary Rhoden; his former wife, Dana Lynn Rhoden, 37, and their children: Clarence “Frankie” Rhoden, 20, Hanna Mae Rhoden, 19, Christopher Rhoden Jr., 16, and Frankie’s fiancé, Hannah Gilley.
All were shot in the head, most several times, according to autopsy records.
Last month, the judge expanded a no contact order for Angela Wagner’s mother, Rita Newcomb, reiterating she may not have contact with her.
Prosecutors have said in a motion Angela Wagner and her mother have been talking in violation of the court’s order. Newcomb also is charged in connection with the slayings. She is accused of obstruction of justice, perjury and three counts of forgery.
