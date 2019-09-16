Bengals blown out in ‘embarrassing’ home opener

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - The Bengals dropped to 0-2 after a 41-17 loss to the 49ers in the first game at Paul Brown Stadium this season.
San Francisco finished with 572 yards of total offense and dominated the Bengals in Zac Taylor’s first game in his home stadium.
“This is not something we’re going to run from," said Taylor. “It is what it is. We got blown out at home. We could say it was frustrating, but we will not allow our guys to hang their heads. This is one game. We have 14 more to go.”
The Bengals surprised the league with a solid opening week performance in Seattle, losing to the Seahawks 21-20. But couldn’t duplicate that kind of effort against the 49ers.
“It’s very disappointing," said running back Joe Mixon. "At the end of the day, we didn’t come to play.”
The Bengals play at Buffalo next Sunday.
