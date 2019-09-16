Cincinnati leaders to consider expunging marijuana cases

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Cincinnati City Council will discuss expunging criminal cases involving people who were convicted of possessing small amounts of marijuana.
The issue and a related ordinance is on the agenda for Council’s Law & Public Safety meeting Monday.
It calls for those convicted of nonviolent offenses involving 100 grams of marijuana or less to have their record expunged.
Starting in 2021, council will earmark money annually for these expungements.
The city manager will be responsible for identifying who qualifies for one, how much it will cost and connecting them with representation services, according to the ordinance.
Over the summer, council decriminalized possession of 100 grams or less of marijuana in the city.
A person can still be cited for possession, but they will not be fined or have a criminal record.
It remains illegal to smoke the drug in public.
