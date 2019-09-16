Dry for a while; next chance of rain Monday

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - The high temperature today reached 91° making today the 31st day this year to reach 90° or hotter. Since the summer of 1871 the average number of days to reach the 90s is 25.
If your garden or lawn is dry, it is going to get drier before a soaking rain makes it to the Tristate. An isolated shower is possible Sunday late night with a much better chance of widesrpead rain Monday September 23rd. It does not look like enough will fall to make up the recent deficit but everyone should get some rain.
Autumn begins Monday September 23rd at 3:50AM EDT and it looks like Monday’s rainmaker will lead cooler, autumn air into the FOX19 NOW viewing area.
