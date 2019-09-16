The heat continues for your Monday afternoon.

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - The heat continues with limited chances for seasonal air, for the entire week. While an isolated shower could be possible on your Monday, do not count on it as temperatures will reach the upper 80’s.
High pressure will then build back into the area through the rest of the week with more dry weather and above normal temperatures. Tuesday will see sunny skies and slightly cooler temps in the mid-80s.
Temps will slowly climb back into the upper-80s and even low 90’s for the rest of the week. Our next chance of rain appears to arrive next Sunday. Until then, keep the watering can and hose ready.
Copyright 2019 WXIX. All rights reserved.