Kanye makes surprise appearance in Batesville to support fellow musicians

BATESVILLE, Ind. (FOX19) - Where in the world isn’t Kanye West and what doesn’t Ye do?
He’s a rapper, a signer, a songwriter, a producer, an entrepreneur, a fashion designer, a worship leader as seen in his ‘Sunday Service’ traveling popup events, and a supportive friend as seen Sunday evening in Batesville.
Fresh off his latest Sunday morning performance — this time in Atlanta — the rapper boarded a jet and quietly traveled to Indiana to be part of the crowded for a performance by Victory Boyd, Infinity’s Song, and the Boyd Family.
The musical acts performed at Walhill Farm Sunday evening. The venue was chosen by Boyd family patriarch John Boyd and venue owner Peter Hillenbrand says it was recommended to him by a family friend.
Hillenbrand says doors opened at 4 p.m., the band took the stage at about 5 p.m. and wrapped up between 7 and 7:15 p.m.
Yeezy didn’t perform and instead introduced the musical acts, sat in the front row, and enjoyed the night with the rest of the fans of the acts, Hillenbrand says.
In pictures provided by Community Development Director Steven Harmeyer, Yeezus can be seen smiling and taking in the show.
Hillenbrand says Victory Boyd, Infinity’s Song, and the Boyd Family are signed by Jay-Z’s label Roc Nation and sang a set of songs about love, hope and family.
He says the John Boyd is a close friend of Kanye and acts as a spiritual adviser to the rapper.
Hillenbrand says John Boyd had been in talks with West about the superstar attending the show Saturday, but were able to confirm his attendance Sunday morning.
This is also not the first public performance featuring a member of the Boyd family when Kanye is at the same venue. Victory Boyd has performed at West’s ‘Sunday Services’ before, Hillenbrand says.
The concert was free, but intimate. The three acts advertised the show to their fans, requiring just an RSVP to attend.
Hillenbrand says the crowd was filled with friends and family with about 140 people in all there.
“Everybody got that special entertainment vibe,” he says.
He also says the show served as a fundraising opportunity to help fund the upcoming tour for the group.
A hat was passed for a free-will offering and Hillenbrand says he believes the musicians raised between $3,000-$4,000 which will go toward hotel bookings and food while on tour.
The night ended with an encore performance by the Boyd family with their father John Boyd joining them to sing Amazing Grace.
Hillenbrand says Ye kept a low profile for most of the night, not mingling, but instead focusing on the music.
“I was honored to shake his hand before he left,” Hillenbrand says.
