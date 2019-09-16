$10K reward for information in death of woman in Hocking Hills

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio (FOX19) - Southern Ohio Crime Stoppers is offering a $10,000 reward for information regarding the death of a 44-year-old Chillicothe woman who died in Hocking Hills on Labor Day.
Photographer, Victoria Keup Schafer, was with high school seniors to take their senior photos.
Schafer was at Old Man’s cave at 5:30 p.m. when part of a tree, located on top of the cave, fell on her leading to her death.
The Ohio Department of Natural Resources says a group of people on top of the cave may have been responsible. They would not say how the tree fell nor if it was already cut.
“There were a lot of people in the park that day, and someone knows how this happened – any information is important,” Ernie Large, President of Southern Ohio Crime Stoppers, said. “We encourage anyone who saw something that day, or may have heard about someone who could have been involved to call the Crime Stoppers tip line.”
Crime Stoppers, Schafer’s family and community leaders are hoping this reward and any donations added will encourage people to come forward anonymously.
“Victoria did so much for so many people, yet made it look so simple and effortless. She leaves behind Fritz, her husband of 21 years and four teenagers,” said her sister, Cathy Muth. “Our family and the community of Chillicothe needs answers about how and why this happened, and in doing so, we hope to bring awareness to prevent this senseless tragedy from ever happening to anyone else’s sister, mother, daughter, spouse, or friend.”
Tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous and can be reported by called (740) 733-TIPS (8477) or 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). Information may also be reported to ODNR investigators by calling (641) 799-9538. Tips can be sent online as well to www.p3tips.com or by Facebook at SouthernOhioCrimeStoppers.
A fund has been set up at the Red Cross Bank for anyone interested in donating.
