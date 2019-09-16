$10K reward for information in death of woman in Hocking Hills

“Victoria did so much for so many people, yet made it look so simple and effortless. She leaves behind Fritz, her husband of 21 years and four teenagers,” said her sister, Cathy Muth. “Our family and the community of Chillicothe needs answers about how and why this happened, and in doing so, we hope to bring awareness to prevent this senseless tragedy from ever happening to anyone else’s sister, mother, daughter, spouse, or friend.”