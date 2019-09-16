Parents of 12 children allegedly abused by former Springboro PE teacher file class action lawsuit against school district

SPRINGBORO, Ohio (FOX19) - The parents of 12 female first-grade students at Clearcreek Elementary School in Springboro filed a lawsuit against the Springboro School District, its former superintendent Daniel Schroer, the principal of Clearcreek Elementary Carrie Corder, and former PE teacher at Clearcreek, John Hopkins.
Hopkins is accused of inappropriately touching 88 first grade girls between December 2018 and March 2019.
He was a PE teacher at Clearcreek Elementary and Springboro Intermediate Schools but resigned in March.
Hopkins was indicted by a Warren County Grand Jury on 36 charges of gross sexual imposition in August.
Officials say Hopkins was caught on surveillance video having inappropriate contact with the girls.
He is currently out on bond.
The lawsuit alleges that with the knowledge of the district - including Schroer and Corder - Hopkins kept the door of the gym locked during classes.
It goes on to say that they knew Hopkins installed a doorbell outside the gym to alert him when any Springboro personnel wanted to go inside.
The lawsuit also states that security cameras installed and operated by the school district recorded more than 100 instances of sexual contact by Hopkins between December 2018 and March 2019.
The school district, according to the lawsuit, has refused to let parents view or give them a copy of the video which is in violation of the Family Educational Rights and Privacy Act.
In addition, the suit claims that while some victims were allegedly subjected to sexual contact by Hopkins before December 2018, the district destroyed any possible security footage.
The suit seeks compensatory damages, punitive damages, and would require the district to develop and/or adopt a curriculum to train staff to identify and prevent child abuse.
FOX19 NOW reached out to the district for reaction to the lawsuit and a spokesman told us the district will not commend on pending litigation.
