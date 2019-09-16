Teen arrested in shooting death of 15-year-old

September 16, 2019 at 6:25 PM EDT - Updated September 16 at 6:25 PM

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - A teen was arrested Monday for the shooting death of a 15-year-old in North Avondale.

Police said with the assistance of the Fugitive Apprehenstion Squad they were able to arrest a 15-year-old for the death of 15-year-old Kesean Banks.

The shooting happened in the 3700 block of Reading Road on Sept. 8.

A second victim was shot in the lower extremities and transported to University of Cincinnati Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.

The investigation by the Cincinnati Police Department’s Homicide Unit is on-going.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Criminal Investigation Section at 513-352-3542 or CrimeStoppers at 513-352-3040.

