Bus levy on ballot? Metro board could decide Tuesday night

CINCINNATI, Ohio (FOX19) - The board that oversees Metro bus service in Cincinnati could decide Tuesday night whether to ask voters for a levy.
The meeting is open to the public. It starts at 6 p.m. in Metro’s offices at 602 Main St., Suite 1110.
The board could hold off until a special meeting later this month, taking more time to consider the final proposal
If there there is enough support, the levy could make its way on to the ballot for voters decide.
According to our partners at the Cincinnati Enquirer, it would be a countywide sales tax levy
That would fund Cincinnati Metro and pay for improvements to roads and bridges throughout Hamilton County.
The levy amount has not yet been set, but a large chunk, about $110 million a year, would go to Metro and the remaining would fund countywide road projects.
Those projects would include paving projects, fixing a bridges, more weekend and countywide access service, new bus routes, along with longer and more frequent service.
According to the Enquirer, it's likely the board will ask for a 0.9% or 1% increase to the tax. Hamilton County's rate right now is 7%.
The timing of this is still undecided, but it could be on the ballot for the March 2020 election.
This decision could also come during a special meeting later this month, giving board members more time to consider the final proposal
Copyright 2019 WXIX. All rights reserved.