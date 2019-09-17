A cool night then a pleasant tomorrow

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - With Hurricane Humberto moving into the open Atlantic Ocean and still in the weather mix and Tropical Storm Imelda along the coast of Texas heading inland into est Texas, we have a bonafide active tropical traffic jam slowing the progression of weather systems and therefore changes in our weather.
The third system taking part in our weather is a big pleasant high pressure system which has no where to go until the tropical systems weaken or move on. Dry conditions will continue until Monday and the weather will stay warm until then.
With Autumn beginning Monday at 3:50 am EDT a cold front will move into the FOX19 NOW viewing area and bring cooler air and at least some rain to the Tri-state.
Copyright 2019 WXIX. All rights reserved.