Multi-vehicle crash shuts down I-71 in both directions in Clinton County

CLINTON COUNTY, Ohio (FOX19) - I-71 is closed both directions in Clinton County due to a multi-vehicle crash.
The Ohio Department of Transportation says the crash is between U.S. 68 and S.R. 63., which is the area between the two Wilmington exits.
Motorists are being advised to take alternate routes.
Two semis and a car were involved in the crash and the coroner is on the scene, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol Wilmington post.
