Last of trio sentenced for shooting death of 9-year-old girl

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Chyanne Daniels was sentenced Tuesday to 15 years in prison for the shooting death of a 9-year-old girl.
Daniels, 21, pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter and aggravated robbery in connection with the shooting of Alexandrea “Sissy” Thompson, 9, and her father.
The shooting happened in the Thompson’s home in the 2200 block of Burnet Avenue on Jan. 18, 2017.
Cincinnati police say Alex Thompson was shot four times while trying to protect his daughter who the family called “Sissy.”
Thompson said another one of his children answered the door when three people entered their home asking for 'weed money.' Thompson said he doesn't sell drugs and was upstairs filling out job applications and playing a video game.
He said he heard his daughter calling for him when he saw someone covering Sissy's mouth with a gun to her head.
The 39-year-old survived his injuries, but Alexandrea died as a result of her gunshot wound to the back. Her death was later ruled a homicide.
Two other people charged in Sissy’s death have already been sentenced.
In July, Azuriah Hoskins Jr., 20, pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter and was sentenced to a year in juvenile detention. As long as he serves his time, Hoskins Jr. will not be required to serve the additional 36 months in prison once he turns 21.
Ke’von Smith, 20, pleaded to one count of voluntary manslaughter, felonious assault, and having weapons while under disability. He was sentenced in June to 18 years in prison and is required to register as a violent offender for life.
