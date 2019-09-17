3 Ohio Senate bills look to toughen gun laws

SB 183- This bills goal is to make sure the sale of a firearm always includes a background check. Gun dealers and shops already follow this provision but the new bill is aimed at private sellers, or people who use online market places. Any unlicensed person trying to transfer, or sell a gun to another unlicensed person would have to do so through a federally licensed gun dealer. There is language in the bill that says no background checks, or transfers of title have to be done if a gun is being loaned out at a gun, or shooting range or while hunting.