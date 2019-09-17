Police looking for missing woman who is without her medication

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - The Springfield Township Police Department is looking for a woman who is missing and is without her medication.
Police said 84-year-old Shirley Davis drove away from her residence on Crestbrook Drive Monday morning and failed to return home.
Davis has Dementia, high blood pressure, anemia, heart and cholesterol problems and does not have any of her medications on her, police said.
She was last seen in a green 2019 Kia Soul with OH plate number SJD8.
If you see Davis or the vehicle, you’re asked to call 911.
