Security guard shot at in Evanston

A security guard was shot at in Evanston late Monday, Cincinnati police say. (Source: FOX19 NOW)
By Jennifer Edwards Baker | September 17, 2019 at 4:57 AM EDT - Updated September 17 at 4:57 AM

EVANSTON, Ohio FOX19) - Cincinnati police said they are searching for four teenage suspects after a security guard was shot at in Evanston late Monday.

Officers responded to Gilbert Avenue near Durrell Avenue about 11:15 p.m.

They said they received reports of shots fired at a security guard.

The victim, 28, “suffered a scratch to his right hand. It is undetermined if he was struck by gunfire,” police wrote in an update.

The incident remains under investigation.

