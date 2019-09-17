Security guard shot at in Evanston

EVANSTON, Ohio FOX19) - Cincinnati police said they are searching for four teenage suspects after a security guard was shot at in Evanston late Monday.
Officers responded to Gilbert Avenue near Durrell Avenue about 11:15 p.m.
They said they received reports of shots fired at a security guard.
The victim, 28, “suffered a scratch to his right hand. It is undetermined if he was struck by gunfire,” police wrote in an update.
The incident remains under investigation.
Copyright 2019 WXIX. All rights reserved.