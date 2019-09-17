Slightly cooler for your Tuesday

If your garden or lawn is dry, it is going to get even drier before a soaking rain makes it to the Tri-State, with our next chance of rain late Sunday into Monday. Until then temperatures return to near 90 or better Wednesday through Sunday. Autumn begins Monday, Sept. 23 at 3:50 a.m. EDT and it looks like Monday’s rainmaker will lead cooler, autumn air into the FOX19 NOW viewing area.