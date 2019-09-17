Two Pike County massacre suspects due in court Tuesday

WAVERLY, Ohio (FOX19) - Two suspects in the Pike County massacre are expected to appear in court Tuesday.
George “Billy" Wagner III and one of his sons, Edward “Jake” Wagner, are due in Pike County Common Pleas Court for motion hearings.
Jake Wagner is scheduled to appear at 9:30 a.m., and Billy Wagner is set for 1:30 p.m., court records show.
On Monday, Billy Wagner’s wife, Angela Wagner, made her first court appearance in two months. Judge Randy Deering revoked her privileges to make and receive phone calls or write and receive letters in jail.
The only exceptions to his ruling are for Wagner’s defense team, investigators for the defense, and mitigation experts, Deering said.
Wagner, her husband, Jake Wagner and her other son, George Wagner IV, are all charged with aggravated murder in planning and killing the Rhoden family on April 22, 2016.
The victims are Christopher Rhoden, 40; his older brother, Kenneth Rhoden, 44; his cousin, Gary Rhoden; his former wife, Dana Lynn Rhoden, 37, and their children: Clarence “Frankie” Rhoden, 20, Hanna Mae Rhoden, 19, Christopher Rhoden Jr., 16, and Frankie’s fiancé, Hannah Gilley.
In addition to murder charges, Jake Wagner is also charged with unlawful sexual conduct with a minor for having sexual contact with Hanna Rhoden when she was 15 and he was 20, according to his indictment.
Gov. Mike DeWine said last year the custody of the couple’s daughter, Sophia, who is now 5, was a major factor in the massacre..
