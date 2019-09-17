WATCH LIVE: Hamilton Co. Prosecutor to address officer-involved shooting in Avondale

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Hamilton County Prosecutor Joe Deters will speak at a 3 p.m. press conference regarding last Wednesday’s officer-involved shooting in Avondale.
Vernell Jackson, 20, was shot around noon on Blair Avenue.
Cincinnati Police Chief Eliot Isaac says an undercover gang-unit officer in an unmarked vehicle saw Jackson move a handgun from his pocket to his waistband.
The officer called for backup from uniformed officers and Officer Marc Shildmeyer, a 23-year veteran of the gang-unit, arrived at Blair Court and Blair Avenue.
Isaac says camera footage shows Jackson with his left hand behind his back and Officer Shildmeyer yelling for Jackson to show his hands three times.
Jackson then pointed the gun at Shildmeyer and Shildmeyer yelled at Jackson to put the gun down before firing one shot that hit Jackson in the right side of his torso, Isaac says.
Shildmeyer called for firefighters and EMTs while he applied pressure and lifesaving techniques, he says.
Jackson is alive due to the “extreme efforts that Officer Shildmeyer took to save Mr. Jackson’s life,” Isaac said.
Jackson is charged with aggravated menacing and carrying a concealed weapon.
Copyright 2019 WXIX. All rights reserved.