Covington property tax payments due by Oct. 15

COVINGTON, Ky. - Property tax bills have been sent to Covington residents and payment is due by midnight Oct. 15.
Residents have five different ways to pay:
- Online, through a user-friendly taxpayer portal, accessed directly HERE. (More about the portal below.)
- By mail at P.O. Box 643749, Cincinnati, OH 45264.
- By calling (859) 292-2180.
- In-person at City Hall, 20 W. Pike St., between the hours of 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday.
- By dropping the payment off in a secure, after-hours drop box that appears as a slot on the outside wall of City Hall (to the left of the main entrance but not under the overhang).
Note that residents who use a credit card or debit card to pay the tax bill will be charged a nominal service fee. Note also that unpaid waste collection fees (from March) will be added to property tax bills.
Property owners who have their property taxes escrowed might not receive a bill directly from the City.
About the portal
You can also access the online taxpayer portal from the City website's home page, which is HERE, by clicking the "Make a Payment" icon at the bottom.
Once on the portal, property owners have four ways to search for their bill: by last name, name of their street, bill number, or property identification number (PIDN). Residents who search via the PIDN must type in dashes or periods- exactly how it's listed on their paper bill.
About Covington's tax
The property tax rate this year of 0.327 - or $3.27 per each $1,000 in assessed value of real estate - is the same for the third year in a row. Covington's personal property tax rate of 0.349 was also kept the same by a vote of the Covington City Commission on Sept. 10.
The property rates place Covington in the middle of the pack among Kenton County cities, given that half of those cities also have separate and additional ad valorem assessments for street repairs, recreation, and fire/EMS. Covington has none of those separate assessments.
Property tax revenue represents about 14 percent of Covington’s General Fund tax revenue, and it’s used for everything from police officer salaries to helping small businesses create jobs, recreation programs, and filling potholes
News release above provided by the City of Covington