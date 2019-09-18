Dusty and warm until at least Monday

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Occasionally in the weather business you run out of catch phrases, analogies and “for instances”. This is one of those times.
It is difficult to write about a tropical traffic jam once again. But the truth is the weather in the Ohio River Valley will change very little until the remnants of once Tropical Storm Imelda dissipate and Hurricane Humberto is far away in the Northern Atlantic Ocean.
Through Sunday the weather will be dry and warm without much humidity.
The moderate to low humidity combined, warm air and sunshine combine to increase evaporation of moisture from the soil and without rainfall it is very dry.
Unfortunately the next chance of rain is not until Monday and when it does rain it will be generally light. While a few locations could get a good soaker most areas will be left with a “dust settler”.
