Fall begins Monday - but snow could be here in weeks

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Summer may still be hanging on as temperatures remain well above normal this week, but fall begins in five days.
The autumnal equinox occurs at 3:50 a.m. Monday as the sun passes over the equator.
In Hamilton County, they’re skipping right over pumpkins and mums and focusing on snow.
Wednesday, they took the snow plows to the fairgrounds so drivers could practice. They say the big trucks and equipment takes some getting used to.
Believe it or not, the average date of our first snowfall is Nov. 29 - about 10 weeks from now.
However, the earliest snowfall ever in Cincinnati was measured Oct. 19, 1989. Five inches of snow fell that day bringing down power lines and trees.
In 2018, our first measurable snowfall was Nov. 10 and our last was March 8 of 2019.
Copyright 2019 WXIX. All rights reserved.