Hamilton Co. gets nearly $700K from unclaimed court case funds

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Hamilton County has nearly $700,000 in new funds to help with its bottom line.
The revenue comes from funds that were never claimed after court cases ended, Hamilton County Clerk of Courts Aftab Pureval and Hamilton County Prosecutor Joe Deters said Wednesday.
The Ohio Revised Code provides a way for governments to collect this unclaimed money and return it to the General Fund.
The Clerk’s office tracked down 1,038 cases that were concluded, inactive for five years or more, and carried a balance.
The total amount left unclaimed from the cases was $681,219.
“This money is now being used by the county for services vital to the people we serve,” Pureval said.
The list of cases was given to the prosecutor’s office to investigate to make sure they were eligible for collection.
“My staff examined the Unclaimed Funds, Open Items and Inactive Cases for the Clerk over the course of the last 18 years. This was a huge undertaking and cleared the way for the collection of these funds. We were pleased to work with the Clerks’ Office to recover hundreds of thousands of dollars for Hamilton County. This is the type of good government partnerships that the citizens of Hamilton County deserve,” Deters said.
The county says the unclaimed funds will help with the 2019 budget.
“This is great news and every bit helps. We appreciate the diligence of the Clerk and the Prosecutor on this. While we still have a budget deficit for next year of $20-30 Million in 2020, this will help balance our 2019 budget,” Jeff Alutto, Hamilton County Administrator, said.
