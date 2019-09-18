Man arrested after Goshen woman says he followed her home, hid behind coat rack

GOSHEN, Ohio (FOX19) - A man is now in custody after a Goshen woman reported he followed her home from the grocery store and hid in her house.
Natalie Jeffers was at Kroger when she noticed a man watching her.
“He was you know following me, but I just didn’t think anything of it,” she said.
She walked home from the store around 8 p.m. — and she wasn’t alone.
After she was in bed after midnight, her husband came home and woke her up to tell her that he was back. But according to Jeffers, suspect Austin Mullins, 26, had already arrived at her house while she was sleeping.
“I got up from my room my bed and went to the kitchen to get something to drink and I checked on my kids and there was this man standing behind my coat rack,” she said. “Then I yelled for [my husband] and he just ran out of my house."
They called 911, and Goshen police found Mullins a few hours later.
The couple believes the suspect came in through the back, and the deadbolt appeared to be locked, but it wasn’t.
Mullins, who is from Arkansas, was arrested there in 2013 on charges of burglary, criminal mischief and battery.
He is now charged here with burglary and resisting arrest.
Mullins is currently booked in Clermont County Jail and has a court date set for Tuesday, Sept. 24.
